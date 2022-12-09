Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Trading Down 26.8%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) dropped 26.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Infinite Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

Infinite Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

See Also

