Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Insider Sells $66,631.04 in Stock

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $79.79.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,106 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ingevity by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

