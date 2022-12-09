Insider Buying: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Chairman Acquires 325,000 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) Chairman David G. Hanna acquired 325,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $8,823,750.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:ATLC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. 22,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $387.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.63.
Several analysts recently commented on ATLC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlanticus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.
