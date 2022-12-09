Insider Buying: Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.69. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,594,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,147,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.