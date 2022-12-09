Insider Buying: FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Insider Acquires £6,050 in Stock

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) insider Robert J. (Bob) Johnston purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £6,050 ($7,377.15).

FIH group Stock Performance

Shares of FIH stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,923.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 231.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 233.45.

FIH group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. FIH group’s payout ratio is 2,307.69%.

FIH group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

