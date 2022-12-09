Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 239,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of HSON stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $24.20. 15,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,297. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.46. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSON shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 31.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

