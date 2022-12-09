Insider Buying: Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) Insider Acquires A$113,888.76 in Stock

Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV – Get Rating) insider Peter Pawlowitsch acquired 484,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$113,888.76 ($76,435.41).
Novatti Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
About Novatti Group
