Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells 490 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 490 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $11,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. 1,242,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,257. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.