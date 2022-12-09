Insider Selling: Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Sells 107,986 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 107,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$1,637,499.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,541,512.39.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS opened at C$15.03 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.