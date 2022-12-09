Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Sells 2,543 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FibroGen Price Performance

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 778,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,217. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in FibroGen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About FibroGen

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on FibroGen to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

