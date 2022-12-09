Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells $153,941.80 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $153,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

