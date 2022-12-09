Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Sells $86,952.96 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of JACK opened at $69.60 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

