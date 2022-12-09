Insider Selling: National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total value of C$949,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22 shares in the company, valued at C$2,088.90.

Eric Bujold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Eric Bujold sold 11,808 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.90, for a total value of C$1,120,529.61.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NA traded up C$1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$94.96. 771,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,430. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.16 and a 12-month high of C$104.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$90.78. The company has a market cap of C$31.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.27.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

