Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,649,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nikola Price Performance

NKLA stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 992,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,902,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 363,029 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,296,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nikola by 17.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 371,943 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

