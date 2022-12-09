Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,649,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nikola Price Performance
NKLA stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikola (NKLA)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.