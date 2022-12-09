Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Sells 1,359 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.72. 1,001,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

