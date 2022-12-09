Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Sells $58,661.94 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $58,661.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,187.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -874.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.