Insider Selling: Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) CEO Sells $18,404.10 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTXGet Rating) CEO Richard Peters sold 10,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $18,404.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,147.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yumanity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $2.12 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.