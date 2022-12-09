Insider Selling: Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) CEO Sells $18,404.10 in Stock

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) CEO Richard Peters sold 10,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $18,404.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,147.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yumanity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $2.12 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

