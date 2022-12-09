Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $79.69

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.69 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.66). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.70), with a volume of 107,714 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £39.18 million and a PE ratio of 1,375.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Inspiration Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, insider Liz Shanahan acquired 14,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £9,009.84 ($10,986.27).

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

