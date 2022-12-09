Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Inspired Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $324.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.