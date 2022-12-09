inSure DeFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $836,239.48 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $55.51 million and $836,239.48 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00205603 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,027,695.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

