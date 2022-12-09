Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.67.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,983. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.19. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 101.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 79.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

