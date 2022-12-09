International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,006 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.86. 39,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,886. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $150.46. The company has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

