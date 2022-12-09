Intrust Bank NA Buys 48,624 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,624 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA owned 1.10% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,092,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $39.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

