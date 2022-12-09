Intrust Bank NA Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

