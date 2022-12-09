Intrust Bank NA Has $2.13 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in IDEX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of IDEX by 64.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of IDEX by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX opened at $234.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $243.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.10.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.75.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

