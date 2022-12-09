Intrust Bank NA Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,101,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,767,471 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $173.44 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average is $244.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.91.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

