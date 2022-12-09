Intrust Bank NA Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6,251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,244,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,372,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 19.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $371.79 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

