Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 159,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 21.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 223.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after buying an additional 37,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,004,944.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $337,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 4.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

Shares of MPWR opened at $385.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $548.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.96.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

