Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,848 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
