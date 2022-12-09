Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 26,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 52,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

