Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.84. 7,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 12,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.