Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.84. 7,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 12,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU)
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.