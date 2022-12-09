Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Decreased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,903,910 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $360,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $283.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.59 and a 200-day moving average of $291.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

