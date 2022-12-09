Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Acquired by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

