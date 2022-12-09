Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 144,647 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical volume of 99,298 put options.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,735,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,167,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

