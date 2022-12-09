Invitoken Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Invitoken has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Invitoken token can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00009039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $73,398.43 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

