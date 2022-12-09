IOST (IOST) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $158.20 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

