Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 176,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,666. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.38.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Iain D. Dukes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 10,021,000 shares of company stock worth $65,128,780 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

