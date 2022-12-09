Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.
NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 176,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,666. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
