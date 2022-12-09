Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ipsen from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ipsen from €84.00 ($88.42) to €86.00 ($90.53) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Ipsen from €139.00 ($146.32) to €142.00 ($149.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ipsen from €102.00 ($107.37) to €107.00 ($112.63) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Stock Performance

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.