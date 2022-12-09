iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Decreased by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.9% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

