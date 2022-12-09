iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.90. 303,243 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 268,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.