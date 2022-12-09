iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.90. 303,243 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 268,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.