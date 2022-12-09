iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 623,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,857.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,425,000 after acquiring an additional 625,602 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,883,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.