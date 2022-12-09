iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Holdings Trimmed by Wilshire Advisors LLC

Wilshire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 6.6% of Wilshire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wilshire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 251,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 223,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,027 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

REET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,574. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

