iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Raised by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. 883,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,374,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

