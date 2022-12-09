iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,284,753 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.7% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

