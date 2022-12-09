iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) is Glovista Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Glovista Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 577,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,913 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 9.4% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $22,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 132,211 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INDA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. 1,653,405 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

