iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $226.32. 78,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

