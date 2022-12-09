iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

IWP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $86.80. 8,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

