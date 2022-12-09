iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 191,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $397.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

