iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,762 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $396.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.07 and its 200-day moving average is $393.39.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

