iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,446 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 20.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $399.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,178. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

